Springfield wrestlers hit the mats hard

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield wrestlers hit the mats in Essex, Vt., Friday, Jan. 17 and ending Sunday, Jan. 19. High school athletes battled on Friday night for the opportunity to earn a spot in the varsity tournament Saturday.

All but two made it through with Brandon Bennett securing a respectable third place spot on the podium. Bryan Stafford and Cole Wright each chalked up a win on Friday night. Tim Amsden emerged the victor in a couple of exhibition matches. David Rigney and Logan Webster are honing their skills with every match, and Trenton Rumrill was showing great promise before a shoulder injury put him out for the tournament.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, our kindergarten through eighth grade wrestlers rolled into town to take the gym by storm. For many of the kids, this was their first tournament ever. Securing gold medals were fifth grader Dmitri Jasinski and second grader Ben Moore. Second place winners were first grader Logan Mills, second grader Jay Mouser, third grader Carter Brown, and fifth graders Jayden Armstrong and Braydon Rumrill. Third place medals went to first grader Jace Preston, second grader Emilyn Rogers, third grader Irvin Barbour, and fifth grader Seth Markwell. Fourth place went to fourth grader Tristan Perry, and fifth graders Garrett Brickey and Jonathan Lake. Fifth place went to kindergartener Michael Blanchard and fifth grader Mitchell Shaw.

Kindergartener Sam Wright also battled hard but had to step out after his first match due to illness. His double-leg takedown of his opponent left his coaches and the spectators wowed.

Junior high showing was strong with seventh grader Dillan Lacasse leading the pack with a first place medal; seventh grader Noah Markwell earned second place, while eighth grader Marshall Simpson landed a respectable third place. Seventh grader John Jasinski worked his way to fourth place, and classmate Hunter Ferland battled to sixth.

A very long weekend featured tons of excellent progress and strong work from every wrestler. Each gave his all on the mats, leaving Head Coach Don Beebe and the rest of the coaching crew happy yet inspired to hit the practice mats that much harder.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/SpfldVTWrestling.