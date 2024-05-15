Springfield Unified Basketball games 5 and 6

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 30, the Cosmos Unified Basketball team traveled to Clarendon, Vt., to face the Mill River Minutemen. The Cosmos had a huge fight in the second half, but could not reign in the win. The Minutemen brought home the win for the night with a final score of 44-39.

The Cosmos were slow to start the game in the first half. The Minutemen came off strong with a first quarter score of 20-5. In the second quarter, the Cosmos were able to outscore the Minutemen 8-6. With a slow comeback in the first half, the Cosmos started to pull it together in the third quarter, scoring 10 points to the Minutemen’s 11. Buckets from Bailey, Leon, and Bills would begin a start that led to a fourth-quarter comeback, only a few points shy of a win. The Minutemen would lead the fourth quarter by 14 points with a score of 37-23. Coaches Gultekin and Pinter-Petrillo huddled with the team to instruct them to use junior Sam Bailey. Bailey is the first person down the court on offense and defense. So, Larkin and Puffer did just that. Bailey scored 10 points, Bills chipped in four points, and Todd had two in the fast-paced fourth quarter. At one point in the fourth quarter, Springfield cut the deficit to three points.

A huge thank you to our traveling fans, and photographer Bob Fischer.

On Thursday night, May 2, at Dressler Gym in Springfield, Vt., the Springfield High School Unified Basketball team played their sixth game of the season.

Chief of Police Jeff Burnham started the tipoff for the Wildcats and Cosmos. The first quarter ended in Springfield taking a 10-4 lead. In the second quarter, the two teams were tied with a 10-10 score. Buckets from Bates, Johnson, Short, and Bailey saw the Cosmos trailing by just four points, with a halftime score of 26-22.

In the second half, the Wildcats and Cosmos were back at it. Bills led with six points in the third quarter, and Toner put up six as well in the fourth quarter. First-time athlete Summer Johnson was on point during her minutes of play, earning six points. Through the game, Toner was up and down the court playing hard defense against the Wildcats.

The game’s final score was a tie of 40-40.