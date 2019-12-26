Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 annual Hoop Shoot

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Springfield Elks Lodge held their annual Hoop Shoot at Riverside Middle School for participants ages 8 to 14. First place winners for girls were Keeli Stewart, 8-9 years; Savannah Dezaine, 10-11 years; and Meadow Murchie, 12-13 years. First place winners for boys were Jacob Blair, 8-9 years; Oliver Kelley, 10-11 years; and Sebastian Salls, 12-13 years.

Second place winners for girls were Payton Austin, 8-9 years; Hailey Magill, 10-11 years; and Amelia Murchie, 12-13 years. Second place winners were Carl Johnson, 8-9 years; Christian Arie, 10-11 years; and Jeremy Wilson Jr., 12-13 years.

All the first place winners will compete in the Vermont Elks Southern District Hoop Shoot event at Springfield High School, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. The Elks Lodges in the south are comprised of Springfield, Brattleboro, Bennington, and Rutland.

First place winners in the Southern District Hoop Shoot will participate at the Vermont Elks State Hoop Shoot in Barre, Vt., Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.