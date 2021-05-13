Spring sports schedule, May 20-29

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 20 –

Baseball –

Green Mountain at Fair Haven, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Mill River at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Mill River at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Mount St. Joseph at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21 –

Ultimate Frisbee –

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 7 p.m.

Brattleboro at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 22 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at Woodstock, 11 a.m.

Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.

Mount Anthony at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Softball –

Bellows Falls at West Rutland, 11 a.m.

Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 5 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 24 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.

Softball –

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 25 –

Baseball –

Mill River at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Otter Valley at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Fair Haven at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 4:30 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 –

Softball –

Bellows Falls at Hartford, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 27 –

Baseball –

Springfield at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Leland & Gray at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Mount Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

West Rutland at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 28 –

Baseball –

Green Mountain at Mount Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

Poultney at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 29 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 11 a.m.

Softball –

Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Woodstock at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.