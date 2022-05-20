Spring Sports Schedule, May 20-26

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Friday, May 20 –

Girls Softball

Bellows Falls at Poultney, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 –

Boys Baseball

Fair Haven at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Green Mountain at Woodstock, 11 a.m.

Girls Softball

Green Mountain at Windsor, 11 a.m.

Fair Haven Union at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 23 –

Girls Softball

Fall Mountain at Raymond, 4 p.m.

Burr and Burton at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24 –

Boys Baseball

Leland and Gray at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at White River, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Bellows Falls at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Newport at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Green Mountain at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25 –

Girls Softball

Proctor at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 26 –

Boys Baseball

White River Valley at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

West Rutland at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Leland and Gray at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

West Rutland at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

White River Valley at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.