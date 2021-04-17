Spring sports schedule, April 22-May 1

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 –

Baseball –

Fair Haven at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Woodstock at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Burr & Burton at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23 –

Softball –

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Sharon at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 11 a.m.

Hartford at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.

Leland & Gray at Proctor, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis –

Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.

Softball –

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Leland & Gray at West Rutland, 11 a.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Mill River at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 26 –

Baseball –

Fall Mountain at Hanover, 4:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Brattleboro, 5 p.m.

Softball –

Fall Mountain at Hanover, 4:30 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Brattleboro, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Bellows Falls at Mount St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Softball –

Bellows Falls at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at White River Valley, 4:30 pm.

Springfield at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field –

Hosted at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 –

Baseball –

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Burr & Burton at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29 –

Baseball –

Green Mountain at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Otter Valley at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30 –

Softball –

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Leland & Gray at Sharon, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Baseball –

Green Mountain at Windsor, 11 a.m.

Softball –

Green Mountain at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.