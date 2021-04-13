Spring sports schedule, April 17-24

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17 –

Baseball –

Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Springfield at Fair Haven, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis –

Rutland at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.

White River Valley at Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.

Softball –

Springfield at Fair Haven, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 19 –

Baseball –

Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Softball –

Bellows Falls at Mount St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Track & Field –

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20 –

Baseball –

Green Mountain at Burr & Burton, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Bellows Falls at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Mount Anthony at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21 –

Baseball –

Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 4 p.m.

Softball –

Bellows Falls at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 4 p.m.

Mill River at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 –

Baseball –

Fair Haven at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis –

Woodstock at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Softball –

Burr & Burton at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23 –

Softball –

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Sharon at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24 –

Baseball –

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 11 a.m.

Hartford at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.

Leland & Gray at Proctor, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis –

Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.

Softball –

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Leland & Gray at West Rutland, 11 a.m.

Ultimate Frisbee –

Mill River at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.