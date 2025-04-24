Sons of the American Legion bowling tournament

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, March 29, the Ludlow Sons of the American Legion hosted their first bowling tournament, as a fundraiser to support the veterans and youth in our community. Sixteen teams competed to claim bragging rights as the overall winner.

The winning team consisted of John Pickielnok, Marion Pickielnok, Jacob Pickielnok, and Hailey Pierce. The Sons of the American Legion would like to thank all the teams for supporting this event, as well as the following lane sponsors who also contributed to help make this tournament a success.

A huge thank-you goes out to the following: Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36, Ballard Hobart Unit 36 Auxiliary, Big Pops Sandwich Shop, Built-Rite Forestry Equipment LLC, Clear Choice Pool & Spa Service, Countryside Alarms Inc., CSStoneworks, Dave Berry Woodworking, 802 Auto Body, The Eatery by Vermont Bliss, Gassetts Group, Hair by Paula, The Honey Dew Man, Jeff Stearns Excavation, LaValley Building Supply, Ludlow Insurance Agency, Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club, Master Plumbing and Heating Inc., Pete’s Painting, Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza, Sanderson Contracting, Squeels on Wheels BBQ, Stewart Maple, The Hatchery, and Wright Construction Co. Inc. Also, a special thank-you to Shawn and Deb at Maple Lanes in Claremont for their hospitality and allowing us to host this event.