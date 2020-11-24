Some soccer statistics from around Vermont

REGION – Soccer season has ended for Vermont high schools and here’s a few soccer statistics.

Division I: Number 1 Champlain Valley Union girls were upset by number 3 South Burlington 2-1. CVU had won 61 in a row until the final’s loss. They were shooting for their 20th state soccer championship. South Burlington won its second state championship.

Division II: Number 3 U-32 girls defeated number Rice 2-1 and won their first state soccer championship.

Division III: Number 10 Stowe girls beat number 4 Vergennes 4-0. It was their fourth overall state soccer title.

Division IV: Number 1 Proctor unbeaten girls won their ninth overall title beating number 6 Hazen 4-2. They were playing in their 10th straight title game.

Division I: Number 5 Burlington boys defeated number 3 Essex 1-0 in overtime. Burlington picking up its sixth state soccer championship. Essex had beaten defending division champ CVU with an overtime free kick to reach the finals. Note: CVU was going for their 20th state soccer championship.

Division II: Number 6 Montpelier boys won their second state soccer championship with a 2-1 win over previously undefeated number 1 Milton.

Division III: Number 4 Peoples’ boys won their fourth soccer title in program history by beating number 3 Green Mountain 1-0. Green Mountain was the defending Division III champions. Note: Angie Faraci coaches the Peoples’ boys; it is believed she became the first woman to coach a boys’ soccer team to a state championship in the history of the VPA.

Division IV: Number 1 Twin Valley boys won their second straight crown and fifth overall soccer title by defeating number 3 Proctor 1-1, 5-3 in the shootout, after two overtimes hadn’t decided the result. Note: Proctor boys were shooting for their 20th state soccer championship.

With the Covid-19 shortened season, there were a lot of upsets in both girls’ and boys’ divisions. Only the two Division IV teams won as number 1 ranked teams –Proctor girls and Twin Valley boys.

CVU girls and boys along with Proctor boys will have to wait another year to see if they can win their 20th overall title.

Written by Don Lloyd of Springfield, Vt.