Vail Resorts announces 2019-20 pass holder credits for 2020-21 season

LUDLOW, Vt. – To honor the loyalty of their pass holders, Vail Resorts recently announced a comprehensive plan to address pass holders’ concerns about last season’s closures and provide them with peace of mind for the future.

“Our pass holders are our most loyal guests and we have spent weeks reading their emails and comments on social media to fully understand their concerns so we could respond thoughtfully and carefully,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer at Vail Resorts. “What became clear is that to address last season, a one-sized-fits-all approach would not work. That is why we are providing our season pass holders credits based on the number of days they were able to use their pass.”

Season pass holders will receive 20-80% credit based on the price of their pass, which would apply toward the purchase of a 2020-21 season pass of equal or greater value.

For guests with remaining days on their 2019-20 Epic Day Pass, Edge Card, or one of their other multi-pack pass products, they are providing a credit for each unused day, up to 80% of the price paid, to apply toward a pass of equal or greater value for next season.

The credit will be valid through Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020.

“While we are confident we will have a great upcoming ski and ride season, we understand some people may be nervous about committing to a pass now in this current uncertainty. With that in mind, we are redefining pass protection with our new Epic Coverage, free for all pass holders, and extending our spring deadlines to Labor Day to give them the time they need. We truly hope this plan honors our pass holders’ loyalty and provides them peace of mind for future,” Lynch said.

Epic Coverage is free for all pass holders and completely replaces the need to purchase pass insurance. It provides for a refund for an eligible injury, job loss, or experience other personal events that prevent pass holders from using their pass. Epic Coverage also provides a refund for certain resort closures, including for events like COVID-19, and will give pass holders a refund for any portion of the season that is lost.

Vail will be emailing pass holders personally in the coming weeks to share their specific credit details and promotion codes, which can be used online starting May 13.