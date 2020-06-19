Two SMS alumni named to Chilean National Ski Team

STRATTON, Vt. – Stratton Mountain School alumni Kay Holscher `17 and Diego Holscher `20 have once again been named to the Chilean National Ski Team for the 2020-2021 season.

“We are extremely proud to see that Diego and Kay have been named to the Chilean National Team again, alongside the 13 SMS athletes named to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team for 2020-2021,” said Headmaster Chris Kaltsas. “We wish them the best of luck!”

“Both Kay and Diego have brought so much to the ski racing community, not only at Stratton Mountain School but across the whole of U.S. Skiing,” added SMS Alpine Director Mike Morin. “We are very proud of their accomplishments and want to see them both continue on their paths to ski at the highest level someday. We hope they return to SMS often for training and to help SMS achieve its mission of excellence. They are both well deserving of being named to the Chilean National Team!”

Diego recently graduated from SMS with the Class of 2020, and this is the third year that Diego has been named to the Chilean National Ski Team.

“I’m very happy to be named again to be part of the Chilean Team, it’s a huge honor to be part of the team and being able to represent my country everywhere I go,” Diego said. “Throughout my years at SMS I’ve worked really hard and I’ve taken advantage of everything they have offered me, and it feels good to know that all the sacrifice and effort are paying off.”

“I also want to thank every staff member and student of the Stratton Mountain School community, they have helped me immensely in all of my six years at SMS, and I don’t know if all the things I have achieved would’ve been possible without their help,” he continued. “Now I’m graduating SMS knowing that they have fully prepared me for what’s to come.”

SMS athletes named to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team for the 2020-2021 season include: Alice Merryweather `15 (U.S. Alpine B-Team), George Steffey `15 (U.S. Alpine B Team), Caroline Claire `18 (U.S. Freeski Pro Slopestyle Team), Mac Forehand `20 (U.S. Freeski Pro Slopestyle Team), Jessie Diggins (SMS T2 Team, U.S. Cross Country A-Team), Sophie Caldwell `08 (SMS T2 Team, U.S. Cross Country A-Team), Simi Hamilton (SMS T2 Team, U.S. Cross Country A-Team), Julia Kern PG `16 (SMS T2Team, U.S. Cross Country A-Team), Katherine Ogden `16 (Dartmouth College, SMS T2Team, U.S. Cross Country B-Team), Ben Ogden (University of Vermont, SMS T2Team, U.S. Cross Country D-Team), Sophia Laukli (Middlebury College, SMS T2Team, U.S. Cross Country D-Team), Alex Deibold `04 (U.S. Snowboardcross Team), and Lindsey Jacobellis `03 (U.S. Snowboardcross Team).