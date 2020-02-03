Twilight Snowshoe party at Landgrove Inn

LANDGROVE, Vt. – Nordic Harmoni is hosting a Twilight Snowshoe Party Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at the Landgrove Inn in Landgrove, Vt. Snowshoeing is available on land around the inn starting at 5 p.m. Headlamps are recommended. Free glögg for snowshoers will be available on the far end of the north lawn of the inn. Those who choose to stay indoors can enjoy the stimulating company and warmth of the cozy fireplace.

Appetizers will be served starting at 6 p.m. and soup at 7 p.m. Those with reservations will be served first. The cost includes the appetizers, soups, and desserts. Join us for the party regardless of the weather. For more information and reservations, contact marijkewestberg@gmail.com or call 802-824-6578.