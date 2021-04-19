Okemo represented in NASTAR National Championships

LUDLOW, Vt. – Because of Covid-19, Okemo Mountain Resort took a year off from hosting the NASTAR recreational racing this past season. It was the first interruption since 1974. Despite that, three racers who had qualified for the NASTAR National Championships the year before were invited to represent Okemo this year at Snowmass in Colorado. All three competed in the Platinum Division.

Within their age groups, Ludlow resident Jim Remy finished sixth in a crowded and highly competitive field. He was one of the first NASTAR Pacesetters at Okemo nearly 50 years ago. Rob Dexter of West Hartford, Conn. picked up his fifth national championship. Okemo’s NASTAR coordinator and Ludlow resident Pat Moore took third in skiing and picked up his 14th national championship in snowboarding.

