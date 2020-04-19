Magic lowers pass pricing to help customers during economic downturn

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, Vt. announced Thursday a series of measures to aid skiers and riders during the economic downturn this spring as Magic launches its annual Early Bird Sale of 2020-21 season passes. Magic is actually lowering prices on all passes by between 5-10% versus last year’s in order to provide a little relief to its customers during the COVID-19 crisis, which has impacted many families economically. All pricing and pass information is available at www.magicmtn.com/passes-cards.

Magic has also extended its Early Bird Sale to June 15. In addition, Magic has a new policy to help protect customer purchases given the future uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and a possible second wave of infection. If the government were to close ski areas in Vermont before Opening Day, then all Magic season passes purchased at these heavily discounted prices would be fully credited toward a 2021-22 season pass, with no additional cost. Magic will also provide partial credit toward the purchase of a 2021-22 season pass if the 2020-21 season is cut short by government order before Feb. 1.

“These COVID-19 related credit policies should help reassure customers that they will get a return on any season pass investments under these extraordinary circumstances,” says President Geoff Hatheway. “As Magic Mountain charts its own course through these changed times in support of skiing, we do look at season passes as an investment made by our community of skiers and riders in our mountain. And, what we can do is make good on their investment in the future should the absolute worst-case scenario of a full-season closure occur, however unlikely that may be.”

“We pride ourselves on developing creative new pass products which help make this sport more affordable and give people the opportunity to get a lot, or a little, Magic in their lives,” said Hatheway. “Importantly, with our newly expanded Service Pass, it’s also our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who put their lives on the line for us during this crisis – military, first responders, and key medical personnel.”

All of Magic’s season passes can be found at www.magicmtn.com/passes-cards.