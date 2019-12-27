Four SMS students to represent USA at 2020 Youth Olympic Games

STRATTON, Vt. – Four Stratton Mountain School student-athletes will represent USA at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, taking place between Jan. 9 and 22 in Lausanne, Switzerland. “To have four Stratton Mountain School students invited to the Youth Olympic Games is an incredible achievement, which speaks to the hard work put in by our coaches, teachers, and, of course, these elite athletes,” said Headmaster Chris Kaltsas. “I am excited to watch our students compete at the highest level and wish them the best of luck.”

Nordic student-athletes Will Koch `20 and Nina Seeman `21 are two of six U.S. cross country athletes who will compete at the Youth Olympic Games. Both Koch and Seeman boast an impressive competitive track record including podium finishes for each athlete at Cross Country Junior Nationals last spring.

“We are overjoyed to have not just one but two SMS Nordic athletes named to the Youth Olympic Games roster,” said SMS Nordic Director Matt Boobar. “Both Will and Nina have been arduously working to achieve this level of recognition along with the ability to compete with the best of the best. At the World Cup level, the U.S. is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with on the trails, and Will and Nina are hungry to prove that the future of the sport is just as bright as the present.”

Alongside Koch and Seeman, Boobar has also been selected to attend the 2020 Youth Olympic Games as a coach for the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team delegation. “I’m excited for the opportunity not only to represent Stratton Mountain School at the games, but also to be able to watch these incredible young athletes compete at the highest stage of competition for their age having seen their growth first hand,” Boobar concluded.

Freeskier Montana Osinski `21 will be one of two female athletes represent the U.S. in Slopestyle and Big Air at the Youth Olympic Games, following her invitation to the FIS Junior World Championships over the past two years.

“Since being here at SMS, Montana has improved her skiing tremendously and achieved some really amazing results,” said SMS Freeskiing Director Jesse Mallis. “Montana has been working really hard over the years, and we’re really happy she’ll be repping Stratton Mountain School at the Youth Olympic Games!”

“Montana is always early to training, the last one to leave, and works hard on the hill as well as in the classroom,” added Freeski Coach Keith Shipman. “It takes a lot of courage and dedication to be a Freeski competitor and Montana is chock-full of both of these qualities.”

New SMS snowboarding athlete Acy Craig `21, who qualified for the games while enrolled at Carrabassett Valley Academy, will compete in Snowboardcross.

“The immense work that goes into an achievement of this magnitude is often not recognized,” added Associate Headmaster Carson Thurber. “From the unseen effort in the gym and out training to keeping up with their academic work, the commitment that these students display is incredible and we are immensely proud of them.”

Stratton Mountain School is an independent boarding and day school that focuses on college preparatory academics and competitive winter sports. Located at the base of Stratton Mountain, SMS serves students in grades 7-12.