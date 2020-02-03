Cross-country ski or snowshoe for a good cause

PERU, Vt. – Ski for Heat celebrates its 20th year of fundraising Sunday, Feb. 9 with a cross-country skiing and snowshoeing event at Wild Wings Ski Touring Center in Peru. Proceeds help local low-income households with heating and emergency fuel assistance.

Make or bring a donation to Ski for Heat and the trail fees at Wild Wings will be waived. “Chuck and Tracy Black, owners of Wild Wing, generously open their beautiful ski touring center to us, and Ian works grooming magic on the trails,” said event founder Martha Robertson.

Ski for Heat is not a competition or timed event. Participants can come and go on that Sunday as their schedules allow. There are cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails for enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

Earlier this month, Ski for Heat kicked off the winter with its fundraising Hot Blues for Cold Nights benefit concert and dance party sponsored by Tyler Electric & Security Inc. in Dorset. Local musician Bob Stannard teamed up with Those Dangerous Bluesmen, a talented constellation of Vermont musicians, and packed the Manchester Eagles club with enthusiastic supporters.

Mark your calendar now for what has long been a popular winter event. For more information, go to www.SkiForHeat.org.

Ski for Heat is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Peru, Vt. Ski for Heat is run entirely on volunteered hours – no portion of funds raised goes toward payroll or compensation.