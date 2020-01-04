Bromley’s “Mom’s Day Off” cancer fundraiser set for Feb. 7

PERU, Vt. – On Friday, Feb. 7, Bromley Mountain ski resort will hold their 18th annual “Mom’s Day Off” fundraiser. Moms ski or ride for a discount when they show the ticket seller a snapshot of their kid or kids.

Once again, this year’s event will benefit women’s breast cancer care at the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center in Bennington, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The Cancer Center will receive the entire lift ticket cost as a donation.

During the day, participants will be able to meet some of the physicians and staff of the Cancer Center, whether on the slopes or in the lodge. The event will feature giveaways and après-ski activities.

With the purchase of each lift ticket, skiers will be eligible to win one of five sets of two-day passes to Bromley. Non-skiers can enter the raffle in exchange for a donation.

Bromley Mountain is located at 3984 Route 11, Peru, Vt., six miles east of Manchester. For more information about Bromley, visit www.bromley.com.