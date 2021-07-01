Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children

CASTLETON, Vt. – Vermont’s governor has announced the end of the State of Emergency and lifted all restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. With this announcement, the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Board of Governors is moving full speed toward hosting the Aug. 7 football game at Castleton University, with kick-off at 12:30 p.m.

Game ticket and parking pass purchase will change this year. For the first time ever, the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will be selling advance tickets and parking passes through an online system. Following the purchase of tickets and parking passes, fans will receive an email with a code that should be printed or saved on their mobile device. Tickets and parking passes will remain available for advance purchase online until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021. Please note that any fan who fails to bring their printed or saved order code with them will need to repurchase tickets and parking passes onsite.

Upon arrival to the Castleton University campus, those who have purchased tickets and parking in advance will show the lot attendants their parking code to gain access to the parking areas on campus. Fans will then proceed to the pavilion where their ticket code will be scanned and they will be given wristbands that allow access into the stadium. Fans that do not have a wristband will not be allowed entry into Dave Wolk Stadium.

For fans that do not wish to purchase advance tickets and parking passes online, parking and tickets will be available day-of at an increased rate. To purchase tickets online, go to www.shrinemaplesugarbowl2021.eventbrite.com.