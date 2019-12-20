Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl New Hampshire head coach announced

LEBANON, N.H. – The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Board of Governors is pleased to introduce Coach Tarek Rothe as the 2020 New Hampshire Head Coach. Coach Rothe will lead his team of 38 of New Hampshire’s best senior players into the 67th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game, which will be played in the Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University Aug. 1, 2020.

Coach Rothe was previously introduced as the New Hampshire head coach for the Shrine team at the New Hampshire Huddle recently. He comes to us from Alvirne High school in Hudson, N.H. where he has been head coach for the last three years. Coach Rothe began his career at Alvirne in 2001, taking a full-time teaching position as a special education teacher just a few years later. He was also the indoor and outdoor track coach for both the girls’ and boys’ teams. Prior to taking the helm as head coach, he was an assistant for many years in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Coach Rothe was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico and moved to Massachusetts when his dad’s firm moved to Wilmington. He played on the 1988 State Championship football team at Dracut High School and then onto the University of Lowell until a knee injury forced him out.

Coach Rothe stated, “I’m excited. It’ll give me a chance to coach some of my guys one more time. I was the freshman coach for this group of seniors.”

Because the Shrine game is played the day after his wedding anniversary, he told us, “Of course, I had to talk it over with my wife, but she understood. She told me I could pass up the opportunity to coach in the game.”

Coach Rothe continued, “I know what the Shrine Game is all about,” and “I’m looking forward to representing New Hampshire in the right way, meeting a lot of new kids and, hopefully, bringing home a win.”

The purpose of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is fundraising for the world’s greatest philanthropy, that of supporting children in need at our Shrine hospitals. The game contributes to three hospitals in our region: Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield, Mass. and Montreal, Quebec, Canada in treating orthopedic conditions and our world-renowned burns hospital in Boston. All services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Board of Governors is extremely pleased to have Tarek as our 67th New Hampshire coach. Please visit www.shrinemaplesugarbowl.com for updates to our program after the start of the new year.