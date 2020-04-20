Olivia Rockwood is Gatorade Player of the Year

WINDSOR, Vt. – Olivia Rockwood was named 2019-20 Vermont Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, recognizing the Windsor High School senior as the top player in the state. She helped lead her team to a 17-3 regular season record in Division III. Because of the coronavirus, the VPA canceled the remainder of the four girls’ basketball tournaments. The VPA awarded co- and quad champions in each division. Division III was Windsor, Thetford, Lake Region, and Oxbow.

Rockwood also was named to the Southern Vermont League Div. B First Team, VBCA POY, All-State First Team, and recently was named “Miss Basketball” by the Burlington Free Press. The honor is given annually to the state’s top high school player.

Rockwood has accepted a scholarship to Division I University of Maine for next fall. Rockwood plays AAU basketball for the Lone Wolf Athletics where every Vermont girls’ Basketball Gatorade POY recipient for the last 15 years has played.

Lone Wolf Athletics is run by Wayne Lafley and consists of four or five girls’ teams of various ages. Players come from all over Vermont and some areas of New Hampshire and New York. They are one of the best organizations in the New England area. She also plays AAU for Comets Basketball Club. She plays pretty much year round.

Written by Don Lloyd of Springfield, Vt.