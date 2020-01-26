No Boundaries free ski day at Magic Mountain

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – To kick off a season of après ski fun, ‘Gansett is teaming up with No Boundaries to host free day Monday, Feb. 3 – a completely free day of skiing and riding at Vermont’s Magic Mountain!

No Boundaries is an organization that works to make skiing and riding affordable to communities across New England through special ticket discounts and events. With the philosophy that everyone should have access to affordable riding and skiing, No Boundaries and ‘Gansett are stoked to invite people to the mountain for good fun, good music, and good beer.

No Boundaries Free Day is hosted by Narragansett Beer and Parlor Skis. Visitors can enjoy free lift tickets and head to the lodge to enjoy live music by Julie Rhodes from the Narragansett stage, fun giveaways, and sampling of the latest and greatest brews from Narragansett Beer.

Magic Mountain is located at 495 Magic Mountain Acc. in Londonderry, Vt. For more information, www.skinoboundaries.com/free-day.