LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The first Londonderry 5K FreeRun will be held on Saturday, May 25, starting at 9 a.m., with subsequent FreeRuns held every Saturday during the summer.

The Londonderry 5K FreeRun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5K community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer, or spectate – it’s up to you. This is a weekly event that we hope to run through the summer and the fall. All are welcome, including leashed dogs. We hope you’ll join us.

Participants will meet at the end of Edge Hill Road, having entered off of Route 11. Runners from Londonderry FreeRun will lead the course. Please park at the main shopping plaza near the Mobil station on Route 100 and walk east on Route 11 to Edge Hill. The race takes place on a trail which is accessed from Edge Hill Road odd Route 11 by the West River Bridge in Londonderry. Parking is restricted to the plaza, a 10-minute walk to the start. No parking along Edge Hill Road or Main Street, as these are private and commercial properties. Parking is allowed at the Londonderry Historical Society as well. The QR code with this article will take you to Google Maps for directions.

The FreeRun is free of charge – just show up. For more information, please search for “Londonderry 5km FreeRun” on Facebook.