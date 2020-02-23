Local ski racer competes in Vermont Alpine State Championships

CHESTER, Vt. – Ava Anderson, 12, of Chester, is an avid ski racer at Stratton Mountain Resort. She is a U14 on the Stratton Winter Sports Club team in VARA’s Southern Vermont Council. Ava has competed in seven SVC races this season, finishing in the top 5 of five of them.

In her last race at Magic Mountain Monday, Feb. 17, she took home her first U14 Gold medal, winning with over four seconds ahead of her competition. These results have put Ava in third overall out of the 74 women who compete in the Southern Vermont Council. Ava is headed to U14 State Championships March 5-8 at Okemo Mountain, where she will compete against the top U14 women from all of Vermont.

Ava has been skiing since age 2 at Stratton Mountain, where her dad, Michael, is the assistant ski patrol director. She made the decision to race at age 8 and has been achieving her goals since she started. The SWSC is a community of ski racers and coaches who have helped her foster these goals for the past five years.

If anyone would like to support Ava at Okemo, she will compete in the Super-G Thursday, March 5 at 12 p.m., the Giant Slalom Saturday, March 7 at 9:30 a.m., and Slalom Sunday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. Okemo is offering a one-way lift ticket for non-skiers to ride the quad from the Main Base Area. From there, it is a short hike to the bottom of Upper Chief and Wardance for the races.