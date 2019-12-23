Learn to Curl clinic offered in Hartford

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. – Did you watch the Olympic Curling events on television? Did it look like something you want to explore? Well, the time to check out the sport of curling is now. There are many local people in the Upper Valley who curl regularly, and they want to show you how much fun it is to play the game.

The Upper Valley Curling Club is offering a “Learn to Curl” clinic Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Barwood Arena in White River Junction, Vt. The clinic is open to anyone interested in learning the sport. The club will provide all of the equipment needed to curl; you just have to wear warm clothing and shoes with non-skid soles. Participants will start with an off-ice introduction to the concepts and rules of the game and then move onto the ice for hands-on instruction.

Space is limited, so interested participants must register in advance at www.uppervalleycurling.org.

The Barwood Arena is located on the grounds of the Hartford High School at 45 Highland Ave. in White River Junction. For more information, go to www.uppervalleycurling.org, or email uppervalleycurling@gmail.com.