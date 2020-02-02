Kurn Hattin shoots straight in Knights of Columbus free throw

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Sunday, Jan. 26, 10 Kurn Hattin students competed in the regional Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship in Bellows Falls, Vt. This contest for children, ages 9 to 14, provides an athletic outlet and encourages the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition. Competitors in different age groups attempt 15 basketball shots. Those who make the most consecutive successful shots win and move on to the state competition. Our very own fifth grader, Tegan, will be doing just that!

The basketball Free Throw Championship is just one of the many physical activities that the children participate in over the winter months. There are many ways for the children to stay active.

