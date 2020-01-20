LUDLOW, Vt. – All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition, sponsored by Council 7324 in Ludlow will be held Sunday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Ludlow Community Center. Certificates will be awarded to all participants.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. All boys and girls ages 9-14 are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.

For entry forms or additional information, contact Paul Faenza at 802-353-8347 or Terry Thayne at 802-228-7206.

The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal organization with nearly 1.7 million members in over 12,500 local councils.