Junior Olympic Champions from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Saturday evening, May 4, was a reason to rejoice in the success of Springfield Boxing Club’s boxers. Three young boxers participated in the New England Junior Olympics tournament hosted by Central City Boxing and Barbell in Springfield, Mass.

Our own Landon Truell won the 145-pound Intermediate (ages 13-14) weight class, winning all three rounds.

In the 145-pound weight class in the Junior (ages 15-16) division, John Jasinski fell to his opponent in a split decision.

Our third boxer, Angelo Plausteiner, won the youth division (ages 17-18) at over 203 pounds, after the referee stopped the fight in the third round due to our boxer’s overwhelming superiority.

Coaches Josh, Corey, Mike, and Bob are very pleased with the performance of their boxers.