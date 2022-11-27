Innkeepers–Okemo locals race series

LUDLOW, Vt. – For over 20 years, Okemo has staged a local ski and snowboard race called Innkeepers. Traditionally held on Tuesdays, we have switched it to Mondays this year. A number of restaurants, ski shops and local businesses sponsor teams of up to seven, as well individuals compete in this weekly race held on the Wardance trail. Competitor categories: skiers or snowboarders, male/female and the appropriate age category of 18 – 70+. There is a wide range of abilities from the very competitive to the intermediate skier or rider just out to have some fun. End of the year trophies and of course bragging rights are awarded to the fastest team for the season as well as the team with the highest point total across the various age brackets.

This season there will be eight weekly races on Mondays from 10 a.m. – noon starting Jan. 2. Following the race, the tradition is to be hosted by a local bar for an après-ski get-together from 5 – 7 p.m.

For more information, please contact us at okemoracing@gmail.com