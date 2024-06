SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The sixth annual International Rude Dog Masters was held May 17-19, in Brooklyn, Conn. This is a tournament that allows boxers over the age of 35 to compete. Springfield Boxing Club sent their boxer Joshua Plausteiner, who won the title in the over-203 pound weight class by unanimous decision. This is the second title for Plausteiner – the first was from Boston in October 2023. We are extremely proud of Josh, who is also a coach at our boxing club.