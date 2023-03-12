Grade 5-6 Cosmos Girls Team finishes season at 18-3

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Parks and Rec. fifth and sixth grade girls Black team suffered a close three point loss to their rival, Chester, in the first game of the season’s final double elimination tournament at Flood Brook School in Londonderry. They responded to that loss by running off an amazing six straight wins in 48 hours, defeating Chester twice in the finals by scores of 19-18 and then 23-8 to bring home the title of 2023 Mountain Mayhem Tournament Champions. The Cosmos finished their season with 18 wins and three very close losses.

This team entered three tournaments this season and won all of them, twice coming through the loser’s bracket, which is always a huge challenge. They lost a tight game to Bellows Falls (BF) early in the Westminster Tournament, but came back to defeat BF twice to capture that event early in the season. They also went 3-0 to win the Ludlow Presidents Week Tournament. Jailynne Stebbins was named MVP of the Mountain Mayhem tournament, leading the team in scoring and on the defensive end of the court. Reese McCarthy led the team in the Ludlow event, putting up big games of 22 and 13 points. Haleigh Goodrich powered the scoring and controlled the boards in Westminster, leading the team to that title.

While McCarthy led the team in scoring for the season, Stebbins consistently played excellent defense on the opponents’ best player and also put points on the board, and Goodrich was a rebounding machine, battling anyone and everyone for every ball while scoring her share as well. These three sixth graders had plenty of help from the rest of their teammates, as all 10 players were dedicated to practicing hard, improving their skills, and contributing in every game. Ava Merrow and Aaliyah Ingram played consistently strong defense and added some scoring. Bella Baizabal, Sophia Eastman, Sophia Curtis, Kaya Stewart, and Adela Fuentes all had their moments, making plays to help the Cosmos win games.

Johnny McCarthy coached this group, always pushing the girls to learn and improve, running great practices, and making sure all players got fair playing time. He was assisted by Dani Eastman and Andy Bladyka. Coach McCarthy emphasized teaching great team defense in every practice, and it was the key to the girls’ success when game time came. While they scored 530 points this season, they only gave up 196 in 21 games, less than 10 points per game.