Grace Cottage Hospital’s Tee it Up for Health a great success

WILMINGTON, Vt. – Twenty-two teams, 39 sponsors, and 15 volunteers participated in Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 13th Annual Tee it Up for Health golf tournament on Saturday, June 11, at Haystack Golf Course in Wilmington.

The weather was beautiful, the event went smoothly, and over $50,000 was raised, thanks to golfers, generous sponsors, and volunteers. Net proceeds from the event benefited Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Emergency Department renovation project.

Tournament results were as follows:

Winners (score of 59): David Allbee, Bill Stevens, Brian Baker, Skip Brown

Second place: Els Walker, Terry Boyce, Barbara Knapp, Susan Fasoldt

Closest to Pin Winners:

Hole 4: Women-Kat Bordeau; Men-John Gregory, Sr.

Hole 7: Women-Barbara Knapp; Men-Peter Schofield

Hole 13: Women-Linda Jane Parsons; Men-Dan Neviackas

Long Drive: Women-Barbara Knapp; Men-Dave Allbee

Putting Contest: Father Skip Baltz

Generous sponsors for the 2022 Tee It Up For Health Golf Benefit were:

Event Sponsors: The Richards Group, Haystack Golf Club

Platinum Sponsors: Coverys, Elizabeth Walker

Gold Sponsor: Peoples United Bank/M&T Bank

Silver Sponsors: 802 Credit Union, Andy & Linda Barber, Linda Bastian, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brook Field Service, Lawrence & Lober Electric, West River Family Dental

Hole Sponsors: Allard Lumber, Arc Mechanical, Baker Newman Noyes, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Cerner Corporation, Chroma Technology, DMI Paving, First Choice Communication, Howard Printing, Irving Oil, Northeast Delta Dental, Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer, Ski Country Legal PLC, Southern Vermont Podiatry, David and April Sprague and Family, WW Building Supply

Bronze Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, Canon Solutions America, Community Bank, Lawton Floor Design, Leader Beverage

Flag Sponsors: Deerfield Valley News, Phil and June Dibble, Doug and Cathy DiVello, Five Maples, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, W&B Management in memory of Effie Chamberlin, W&B Management in memory of Wally & Eleanor Lowe

Save the date for Grace Cottage’s 14th Annual Tee It Up for Health benefit, on June 10, 2023.