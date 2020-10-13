Sons of the American Legion Squadron 36 golf tournament

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, on a beautiful sunny and warm fall day, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 36 Ludlow held their 16th annual golf tournament at Killington Golf Course in Killington, Vt. All our players and volunteers were able to enjoy this event while following all Covid-19 guidelines.

Thank you to Chris Kenison and his staff at the Killington Golf Course. You are all a top-notch team. We are truly lucky and grateful to live in this wonderful state. Joel Lombard, Jake Lombard, Kurt Lombard, and Troy Demers were the overall winners, shooting a 57, or 15 under par. Other tournament winners were Ray Martel and Cindy Bowen, both closest to the line.

This year’s tournament was a fundraiser to support our veterans and children. With the support of the 19 participating teams as well as our local sponsors we are able to donate to these worthy causes.

The Sons would like to thank all the volunteers who helped make this tournament possible, especially Mark and Beth Lombard, Maria Moore and Terry Peabody. Thanks also go to the following hole sponsors: Aubuchon Hardware, Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36, Ballard Hobart American Legion Auxiliary Unit 36, Benson’s Chevrolet, Boondocks Welding & Fabricating, Brewfest Beverage Co., Brooks Excavation, Cleveland Cedar Products, Cota & Cota, Countryside Alarms, CSStoneworks, Dave Berry Woodworking, Diamond Realty, George B. Tucker, Gilcris Enterprises, Green Mountain Sugar House, G&S Connection, Hair By Paula, Jeff Stearns Excavating, John C. Stewart & Son, Josselyn Brothers Construction, Killington Golf Course, LaValley Building Supply, Ludlow Insurance Agency, Ludlow Service Center, Ludlow Shell, Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club, Ludlow Village Pizza, Mama Beth Lombard, Martel Property Management and Maintenance, Master Plumbing & Heating, ML Plumbing & Heating, Moore’s Heating Services, Pete’s Painting, Proctor Pittsford Country Club, Quirk Volkswagon, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 7 Hardwick, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 27 Middlebury, Southside Steakhouse, Spanky’s Plumbing & Heating, Ted Stryhas Builder, The Honey Dew Man, Tyson Store, Will Stankevich Building & Remolding, and Wright Construction Company.