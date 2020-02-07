Girls on the Run Vermont spring program registration now open

REGION – Girls on the Run Vermont’s spring program registration is now open for our central region. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of girls for 10-week program that encourages personal development, team building, and connection to the community.

Girls on the Run Vermont has inspired girls in Vermont for 20 years and has impacted the lives of 47,000 girls. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at approximately 36 locations in central Vermont. Each team will meet twice a week for 90 minutes after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5k event, May 9 at Castleton University, that brings together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.

Financial aid is available to those who qualify. More information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont’s website: www.gotrvt.org.

With trained coaches ready to empower these girls, Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole is currently set to take place at the following sites in our region: Mount Holly School, Wallingford Elementary, Cavendish Town Elementary School, and Chester Andover Elementary School.

Girls on the Run Vermont still needs coaches. Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of 18 years old. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and view online training modules. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details.

Chester Andover Elementary still needs coaches.