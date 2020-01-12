Girls on the Run Vermont needs volunteers to lead girls this spring

REGION – Girls on the Run is an inclusive physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The ten-week program teaches critical life skills, encourages personal development, and fosters team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Girls on the Run Vermont serves girls at 35 sites in Central Vermont and is in need of 100 more coaches to ensure that girls will have an opportunity to participate in this transformative program this season.

Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls who typically meet after-school twice a week for 90 minutes. The program culminates with all teams participating in a celebratory 5K event. Individuals must be 18 years old to serve as an assistant coach or 21 years old to serve as a head coach. Junior coaches are also encouraged to apply. Volunteer coaches do not need to be runners but must complete a background check and participate in online and in-person training.

Girls on the Run Vermont’s spring coach registration is now open. For more information or to sign up to coach, visit www.gotrvt.org/coach.