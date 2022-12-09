FIFA World Cup in Ludlow Town Hall

LUDLOW, Vt. – Following lengthy negotiations with FIFA, the International Professional Soccer organization, FOLA, Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium, has been able to acquire the rights to show the final round of the FIFA 2022 World Cup match from Qatar. This match will be screened live in the Ludlow Town Hall auditorium and is free.

FOLA will screen the World Cup championship match, broadcast live from Qatar, on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

Scott Stearns, FOLA’s Activity Director, in announcing this ambitious program, said, “This is a major first for both FOLA and the town of Ludlow. We’re just happy that we were able to make this great sporting event available to everyone in Ludlow and the surrounding area.”

Jim Alic expressed his thanks to Scott for the amount of work involved in making this event possible. “Scott did a really fantastic job bringing all the loose ends together so that we all could attend this championship event on the Arabian Peninsula, and not worry about the heat in the process.” He also thanked the town of Ludlow for making the auditorium available for these events.

Information on this event may be obtained at 802-228-3287