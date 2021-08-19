Febbie and Tucker qualify for Regional Championship at Fenway

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Cruz Febbie from Londonderry, Vt., and Milo Tucker from Ludlow, Vt., each secured spots at the Red Sox New England Regional Team Championship at Fenway Park Aug. 14, 2021. The boys each earned local champion scores through the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run program, where baseball and softball players from all across New England compete for the coveted top spots.

Cruz and Milo represented Vermont well with Cruz taking second in the 11/12 baseball division and Milo taking third in the 13/14 baseball division. Milo also qualified for the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby Regional Championship in Cranston, R.I., Aug. 22, 2021.

Cruz and Milo both attend Floodbrook School in Londonderry, Vt. Cruz will be entering sixth grade and Milo eighth grade. The boys also play for Green Mountain Lightning Baseball teams out of Manchester, Vt.