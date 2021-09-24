Fall sports schedule, Sept. 30-Oct. 9

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 –
Boys Soccer
Leland & Gray at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Field Hockey
Brattleboro at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Stratton Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1 –
Cross Country
Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Rutland at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Football
Milton at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Bellows Free–Fairfax at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Otter Valley at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Prospect Mountain at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 9 a.m.
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Football
Fall Mountain at Newfound, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Mill River, 11 a.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 4 –
Golf
Fall Mountain at John Stark, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 6:45 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Newport at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.
Stratton Mountain at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Long Trail, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 –
Girls Soccer
Springfield at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Stratton Mountain at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Golf
Fall Mountain at Derryfield, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at ConVal, 5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.
Otter Valley at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Springfield at Rutland, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Laconia at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
CVC Invitational at Fall Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Football
Somersworth at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Campbell at Fall Mountain, 4:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9 –
Field Hockey
Otter Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.
Springfield at Woodstock, 1 p.m.
Football
Spaulding at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Missisquoi Valley, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 3 p.m.