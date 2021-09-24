Fall sports schedule, Sept. 30-Oct. 9

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 –

Boys Soccer

Leland & Gray at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Field Hockey

Brattleboro at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Stratton Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1 –

Cross Country

Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Rutland at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Football

Milton at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Bellows Free–Fairfax at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Otter Valley at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Prospect Mountain at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 9 a.m.

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Football

Fall Mountain at Newfound, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Mill River, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 4 –

Golf

Fall Mountain at John Stark, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 6:45 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 5 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Rivendell, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

Newport at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.

Stratton Mountain at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Leland & Gray at Long Trail, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 –

Girls Soccer

Springfield at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

Stratton Mountain at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Golf

Fall Mountain at Derryfield, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at ConVal, 5:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 7 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.

Otter Valley at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Springfield at Rutland, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Laconia at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

CVC Invitational at Fall Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Football

Somersworth at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Rivendell, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Windsor, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Campbell at Fall Mountain, 4:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9 –

Field Hockey

Otter Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Springfield at Woodstock, 1 p.m.

Football

Spaulding at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Missisquoi Valley, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 3 p.m.