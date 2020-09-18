Fall sports schedule, Sept. 24-Oct. 3

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 –

Boys Soccer

Springfield at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25 –

Field Hockey

Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Football

Brattleboro at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26 –

Cross Country

Leland & Gray at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Hanover, 1 p.m.

Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.

Football

Milton at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.

Springfield at Brattleboro, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 28 –

Field Hockey

Springfield at Windsor, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 5:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Arlington, 6 p.m.

Green Mountain at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Leland & Gray at Windsor, 4:45 p.m.

Field Hockey

Rutland at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Football

Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1 –

Boys Soccer

Brattleboro at Leland& Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Springfield at Long Trail, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2 –

Boys Soccer

Mill River at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.

Football

Bellows Falls at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Oxbow at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Rivendell at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Woodstock, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3 –

Cross Country

Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 10 a.m.