Fall sports schedule, Sept. 24-Oct. 3

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 –
Boys Soccer
Springfield at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hanover at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25 –
Field Hockey
Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Football
Brattleboro at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26 –
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Hanover, 1 p.m.
Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.
Football
Milton at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hanover at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.
Springfield at Brattleboro, 11 a.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28 –
Field Hockey
Springfield at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 5:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Arlington, 6 p.m.
Green Mountain at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Windsor, 4:45 p.m.
Field Hockey
Rutland at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Football
Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1 –
Boys Soccer
Brattleboro at Leland& Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Springfield at Long Trail, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2 –
Boys Soccer
Mill River at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.
Football
Bellows Falls at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Oxbow at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Rivendell at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3 –
Cross Country
Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 10 a.m.