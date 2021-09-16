Fall sports schedule, Sept. 23-Oct. 2

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 –
Boys Soccer
Inter-lakes at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Leland & Gray at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.
Newport at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.
Football
Bellows Falls at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.
Newport at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Springfield at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 –
Field Hockey
Springfield at Otter Valley, 11 a.m.
Football
Springfield at Oxbow, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Mill River, 11 a.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27 –
Boys Soccer
Fair Haven at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Hartford, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
ConVal, Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 –
Boys Soccer
Conant at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Springfield at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 –
Boys Soccer
Brattleboro at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 6:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 –
Boys Soccer
Leland & Gray at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Field Hockey
Brattleboro at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Stratton Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1 –
Cross Country
Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Rutland at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Football
Milton at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Bellows Free–Fairfax at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Otter Valley at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Prospect Mountain at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 9 a.m.
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Football
Fall Mountain at Newfound, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Mill River, 11 a.m.
Windsor at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.