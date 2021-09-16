Fall sports schedule, Sept. 23-Oct. 2

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 –

Boys Soccer

Inter-lakes at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Leland & Gray at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Newport at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 –

Boys Soccer

Green Mountain at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.

Football

Bellows Falls at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

Newport at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Springfield at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 –

Field Hockey

Springfield at Otter Valley, 11 a.m.

Football

Springfield at Oxbow, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Mill River, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27 –

Boys Soccer

Fair Haven at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Hartford, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

ConVal, Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 –

Boys Soccer

Conant at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Woodstock, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Springfield at Windsor, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 –

Boys Soccer

Brattleboro at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 –

Boys Soccer

Leland & Gray at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Field Hockey

Brattleboro at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Stratton Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1 –

Cross Country

Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Rutland at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Football

Milton at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Bellows Free–Fairfax at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Otter Valley at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Prospect Mountain at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 9 a.m.

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Football

Fall Mountain at Newfound, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Mill River, 11 a.m.

Windsor at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.