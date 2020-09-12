Fall sports schedule, Sept. 18-26

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 18 –

Football

Bellows Falls at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m.

Woodstock at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 12 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hartford at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 3:15 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 21 –

Boys Soccer

Springfield at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Brattleboro at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Bellows Falls at Hartford, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at Hanover, 5:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 –

Boys Soccer

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Arlington Memorial, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23 –

Field Hockey

Otter Valley at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Brattleboro at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 –

Boys Soccer

Springfield at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25 –

Field Hockey

Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Football

Brattleboro at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26 –

Cross Country

Leland & Gray at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Hanover, 1 p.m.

Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.

Football

Milton at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.