Fall sports schedule, Sept. 18-26

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18 –
Football
Bellows Falls at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m.
Woodstock at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 12 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hartford at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 3:15 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21 –
Boys Soccer
Springfield at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Brattleboro at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Bellows Falls at Hartford, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Hanover, 5:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 –
Boys Soccer
Hanover at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield at Arlington Memorial, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23 –
Field Hockey
Otter Valley at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Brattleboro at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 –
Boys Soccer
Springfield at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hanover at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25 –
Field Hockey
Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Football
Brattleboro at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26 –
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Hanover, 1 p.m.
Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.
Football
Milton at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hanover at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.