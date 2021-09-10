Fall sports schedule, Sept. 16-25

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16 –
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Springfield at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Gilford at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Winnisquam, 4 p.m.
Josh Cole Tourney (Ludlow) Green Mountain, Leland & Gray
Field Hockey
Woodstock at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Football
Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18 –
Boys Soccer
Josh Cole Tourney Finals in Ludlow
Football
Bellows Falls at Lyndon Institute, 1 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Epping, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Conant, 1:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at John Stark, 11 a.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 20 –
Golf
Kearsarge, Bishop Brady at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 –
Boys Soccer
Newfound at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Rivendell at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Bellows Falls, Green Mountain, Leland & Gray, Springfield at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Newfound at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Fair Haven, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22 –
Field Hockey
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 –
Boys Soccer
Inter-lakes at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Leland & Gray at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.
Newport at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.
Football
Bellows Falls at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.
Newport at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Springfield at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 –
Field Hockey
Springfield at Otter Valley, 11 a.m.
Football
Springfield at Oxbow, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Mill River, 11 a.m.