Fall sports schedule, Sept. 16-25

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16 –

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Springfield at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Gilford at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Winnisquam, 4 p.m.

Josh Cole Tourney (Ludlow) Green Mountain, Leland & Gray

Field Hockey

Woodstock at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Football

Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18 –

Boys Soccer

Josh Cole Tourney Finals in Ludlow

Football

Bellows Falls at Lyndon Institute, 1 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Epping, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Conant, 1:30 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at John Stark, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20 –

Golf

Kearsarge, Bishop Brady at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 –

Boys Soccer

Newfound at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Rivendell at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Bellows Falls, Green Mountain, Leland & Gray, Springfield at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Newfound at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Fair Haven, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22 –

Field Hockey

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 –

Boys Soccer

Inter-lakes at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Leland & Gray at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.

Newport at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 –

Boys Soccer

Green Mountain at Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.

Football

Bellows Falls at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

Newport at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Springfield at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 –

Field Hockey

Springfield at Otter Valley, 11 a.m.

Football

Springfield at Oxbow, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Mill River, 11 a.m.