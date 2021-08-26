Fall sports schedule, Sept. 1-11

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1 –

Boys Soccer

Monadnock at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Twin Valley at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 –

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Football

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Woodstock, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Josh Cole Tourney (Ludlow): Green Mountain, Leland & Gray

Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at Laconia, 5:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4 –

Boys Soccer

Green Mountain at Brattleboro, 11 a.m.

Football

Fall Mountain at Farmington, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Fair Haven, 1 p.m.

Josh Cole Tourney (Ludlow) Finals

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7 –

Boys Soccer

Woodstock at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Fair Haven at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Raymond at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

White River Valley at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Hopkinton, Monadnock at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8 –

Boys Soccer

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Fair Haven, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Hanover at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9 –

Boys Soccer

Leland & Gray at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Fall Mountain at Bow, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10 –

Football

Mill River at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Raymond at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Gilford, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Milford at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11 –

Cross Country

Leland & Gray at Windsor, 2 p.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Rutland, 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Arlington at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Mill River at Green Mountain, 1 p.m.