Fall sports schedule, Sept. 1-11

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1 –
Boys Soccer
Monadnock at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Twin Valley at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 –
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Football
Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Josh Cole Tourney (Ludlow): Green Mountain, Leland & Gray
Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Laconia, 5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Brattleboro, 11 a.m.
Football
Fall Mountain at Farmington, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Fair Haven, 1 p.m.
Josh Cole Tourney (Ludlow) Finals
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7 –
Boys Soccer
Woodstock at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Fair Haven at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Raymond at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
White River Valley at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Hopkinton, Monadnock at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8 –
Boys Soccer
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey
Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Fair Haven, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hanover at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9 –
Boys Soccer
Leland & Gray at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Fall Mountain at Bow, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10 –
Football
Mill River at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Raymond at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Gilford, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Milford at Fall Mountain, 5:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11 –
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Windsor, 2 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Rutland, 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Arlington at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Mill River at Green Mountain, 1 p.m.