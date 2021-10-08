Fall sports schedule, Oct. 14-30

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14 –

Boys Soccer

Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Woodstock, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Pelham at Fall Mountain, 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15 –

Football

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Windsor, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 1 p.m.

Field Hockey

Otter Valley at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Football

Fall Mountain at Bishop Brady, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 18 –

Girls Soccer

Mill River at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 19 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Green Mountain at Stratton Mountain, 4 p.m.

Kearsarge at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Cross Country

SVL Championship – Bellows Falls at Mount Anthony, 4 p.m.

SVL B Championship – Green Mountain, Leland & Gray, Springfield at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20 –

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21 –

Cross Country

Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Rivendell, 4 p.m.

White River Valley at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

Woodstock at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at Coe-Brown Northwood, 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.

Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Hartford at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Football

Franklin at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Derryfield, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Windsor, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 23 –

Field Hockey

Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Football

Bellows Falls at Mount Abraham, 1 p.m.

Otter Valley at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Springfield at Woodstock, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30 –

Cross Country

Fall Mountain at NH DIII State Championships, 10 a.m.

Football

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 2 p.m.