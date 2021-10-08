Fall sports schedule, Oct. 14-30

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14 –
Boys Soccer
Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Pelham at Fall Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15 –
Football
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Windsor, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 1 p.m.
Field Hockey
Otter Valley at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Football
Fall Mountain at Bishop Brady, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 18 –
Girls Soccer
Mill River at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Otter Valley, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Green Mountain at Stratton Mountain, 4 p.m.
Kearsarge at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Cross Country
SVL Championship – Bellows Falls at Mount Anthony, 4 p.m.
SVL B Championship – Green Mountain, Leland & Gray, Springfield at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20 –
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21 –
Cross Country
Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
White River Valley at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Woodstock at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Coe-Brown Northwood, 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Hartford at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Football
Franklin at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Derryfield, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Windsor, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23 –
Field Hockey
Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.
Football
Bellows Falls at Mount Abraham, 1 p.m.
Otter Valley at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.
Springfield at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30 –
Cross Country
Fall Mountain at NH DIII State Championships, 10 a.m.
Football
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 2 p.m.