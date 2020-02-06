Fall Mountain brings record to 10-1

LANGDON, N.H. – This past Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Wildcat Den, the unified basketball team defeated Stevens of Claremont 36-28, bringing this year’s overall record to 10-1. In the past three years, Fall Mountain has managed to hold on to a 32-1 record. There are 4 or 5 more games left in the season with the next home game Monday, Feb. 10 against Hinsdale.

Coach Chamberlain is looking forward to the Feb. 14 rematch game versus Newport. This is the only team to outscore the Wildcats this season. “The game promises to be a hot shoot out.”

Smokey Aumand mentioned, “We are fine-tuning our defensive man-to-man play and will definitely be going after more blocking and doing our rebounding drills.”

In Thursday afternoon’s game, Fall Mountain had seven scorers with two points each: Riley Floyd, Russell Putnam, Dominick H., and Jacob Forbes. Zac Nutting had 5, Owen Elliott contributed 6, and Nick Norton had 15. This is an exciting team to watch and to cheer on. Come on out to the next home game.

Written by Smokey Aumand