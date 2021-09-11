Fall Mountain boys cross country team wins meet

LANGDON, N.H. – Monadnock Regional High School hosted a cross country meet, Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Cheshire Fairgrounds. The six participating schools were Conant, Derryfield, Fall Mountain, Hinsdale, Mascenic, Mascoma, and Monadnock.

With four of their runners placing in the top 10, the Fall Mountain boys ran away with the win. Mascenic runners took first and third while Monadnock claimed the second and fifth spots.

Leading the FM squad, Benjamin Tetu was fourth with a time of 17:21. FM’s David Northcott and Ben Frithsen were sixth and seventh at 18:20, followed by Edward Gowdy in ninth with a time of 18:39. Other Fall Mountain runners placed as follows: Gabe Lloyd in 12th at 19:06, Walter Lions at 21:06, Marcus Flynn and Caleb Kinson at 21:53, Troy Feller at 23:37, James Paulette at 25:10, Francis Aldrich at 25:40, and Braydon Patch at 25:51.

The Fall Mountain girls team had a solid first race of the season led by Ruby Frithsen finishing in a time of 26:14 and followed by Jennifer Mallet at 29:30.

Fall Mountain’s next meet will be next Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Conant High School.