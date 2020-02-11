Doug MacPhee selected for VPA Hall of Fame

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Vermont Principals’ Association recently announced their 2020 Hall of Fame Class. The inductee class consists of five all-star student-athletes, five outstanding coaches, one excellent official, and one exceptional contributor. Doug MacPhee of Bellows Falls has been selected as the inductee as a contributor.

“I am grateful to join my fellow honorees in the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020,” MacPhee said. “To join this distinguish Hall of Fame is extremely gratifying. I want to thank the Hall of Fame Committee. I am looking forward to the induction ceremony on May 1, 2020.”

MacPhee was the voice of the Bellows Falls Union High School Terriers for over three decades. He has helped to make athletics a positive experience for student-athletes, coaches, fans, and families in many ways. MacPhee has supported the community with his photography, sports writing, as the longtime public address announcer, and with his statistical know-how. He is a fixture at sporting events at Bellows Falls but also is a familiar face across the state – no matter the sport. The community, in 2005, christened the “Doug MacPhee Press Box” at Hadley Field.

The other inductees this year include student-athletes Jenny Everett, Maria Gleason, Buddy Lamothe, Jim McCaffrey, and Matt St. Amour; coaches Jose Batista, Tom Blackbird, David Gale, Paul Remick, and Richard Seubert; and official Alan Libardoni.

This group will be formally inducted Friday, May 1 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., and the induction ceremony at 6:45 p.m. For more information regarding the VPA Hall of Fame, the qualifications for inductees, and how to nominate candidates for future consideration, visit www.vpaonline.org/athletics/vpa-hall-of-fame.