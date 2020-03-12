Calling all baseball fans to the 2020 Dari Joy Baseball Contest! Try your expertise –or possibly luck – against other area enthusiasts in picking standings and winners of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. For yet another season, The Vermont Journal and The Shopper have teamed up with Dari Joy in Bellows Falls to give readers the opportunity to test their prediction skills versus other participants. Eight separate area prognosticators have been crowned the winner over the nine yearly competitions held.

Newport’s Danny Budd is the king of kings, having captured two separate titles. The other winners are Tyler Clough, Mike O’Brien, Kathleen Korstange, Joseph Samsell, Ian Clark, Charlie O’Brien, and Evan Haley. Budd won the inaugural contest in 2011 and again brought the magic in 2015.

Is this the year you add your name to the list? There are prizes given to the first six top forecasters in the competition each season.

This contest requires contestants to pick the order of finish in each of baseball’s six divisions from top to bottom. Each entry must designate whom the two wild card teams will be in each league and also designate both the winner and the loser of the 2020 World Series. Competitors are vying for prizes, which start at a minimum of $50, $25, and $15 gift certificates to the Dari Joy, as well as three autographed Red Sox baseballs. There is a scenario in which the cash prizes could be doubled!

Dari Joy owner Rich Demuzio and yours truly make predictions as well, and the field of entries competes to find out if they can outperform those in charge of the contest. Winners who earn the cash prizes can have the original monetary amounts listed above doubled if they personally accumulate more points than both of us. Our predictions for 2020 are listed below.

Last year’s winners can pick up their prizes beginning April 4 when the Dari Joy opens for the 2020 season. In review, those winners were first place Evan Haley, followed by Jeff Miller, Tim Clark, Robin Haley, Kyle O’Brien, and Ian Clark. Please bring a photo ID to claim your prize. Spring hours for Dari Joy are Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The importance of every selection from first place to fifth in every division was highlighted by the fact last year’s contest featured ties for every one of the top six places with the exception of fourth. There was actually a three-way tie for first with Evan Haley, Miller, and Clark all accumulating 18 points. Haley picked five of the six division fifth place finishers correctly to claim the top prize, while Miller only had three of those correctly and Clark two, determining the final order of finish.

Believe it or not, not one of the 100-plus contestants last year chose World Series champion Washington to win it all.

There was also a tie for fifth place. Where three fifth place choices were good enough to decide that position. Although last year’s contest saw fifth place choices break every tie, there have been years where tiebreakers were tied after going through fifth place and one year ties were not broken until a progression went all the way up to third place.

How to enter:

To enter this year’s contest, either email your selections to bmurphy@vermontjournal.com or mail them to P.O. Box 228, Ludlow, VT 05149, Attention Baseball Contest. All correspondence must be postmarked or emailed by April 1, 2020.

Only one entry is allowed per person. Please include contact information with your selections. A mailing address or an email address, plus a phone number would be helpful.

In making your selections, you should:

List the order of finish, top to bottom, in each of baseball’s six divisions Note two wild card teams in each league Select an American and National League champion Pick the World Series champion.

How points are awarded:

7 points for choosing the World Series champion. You will be awarded 2 points if your champion selection is in the World Series and loses.

4 points for choosing the World Series loser. You will be awarded 2 points if this selection is in the World Series and wins.

3 points will be awarded for each division champion selected. You will get 1 point if your division champion choice makes the post season as a wild card.

1 point for wild card choices who are in the playoffs either as a wild card or as a division winner.

Tiebreakers:

Ties will be broken from last place on up. If you tie for one of the winner’s spots, the tie will be broken by how many last place teams each tied participant chooses correctly. If a tie still exists after last place consideration, you move up next to fourth place and continue up the standings ladder as many places as needed until the tie is broken.

Below are Rich Demuzio’s and Bill Murphy’s picks to study and follow for your own format.

DEMUZIO PICKS

American League East

New York

Tampa Bay

Boston

Toronto

Baltimore

American League Central

Minnesota

Chicago

Cleveland

Detroit

Kansas City

American League West

Houston

Oakland

L.A.

Texas

Seattle

Wild Cards

Tampa Bay

Oakland

National League East

Atlanta

New York

Washington

Philadelphia

Miami

National League Central

St. Louis

Cincinnati

Chicago

Milwaukee

Pittsburgh

National League West

L.A.

Arizona

San Diego

Colorado

San Francisco

Wild Cards

New York

Cincinnati

World Series

L.A. Dodgers over N.Y. Yankees

MURPHY PICKS

American League East

New York

Tampa Bay

Boston

Toronto

Baltimore

American League Central

Minnesota

Cleveland

Chicago

Kansas City

Detroit

American League West

Houston

Oakland

L.A.

Texas

Seattle

Wild Cards

Tampa Bay

Oakland

National League East

Washington

New York

Atlanta

Philadelphia

Miami

National League Central

St. Louis

Chicago

Cincinnati

Milwaukee

Pittsburgh

National League West

L.A.

Arizona

Colorado

San Diego

San Francisco

Wild Cards

N.Y. Mets

Atlanta

World Series

L.A. Dodgers over Minnesota