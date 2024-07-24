CVPWFL youth football and cheerleader camp

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – From Aug. 5-9, the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League (CVPWFL) will be hosting a four-day Jim Tully Football and Cheerleader Camp, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Hadley Field Complex, at Bellows Falls Union High School in Westminster, Vt., for kids entering grades three through eight. Cheerleaders must be 4-14 years of age.

Football players attending must wear shorts, T-shirts, and sneakers, and cheerleaders must wear shorts/sweatpants, T-shirts, and sneakers.

Instruction at the camp will be by coaches that have coached at different levels of football and cheerleading, from Pee Wee to college.

Thursday, Aug. 8, there will be signups for the CVPWFL season at Bellows Falls Union High School, at 5:30 p.m., with no camp that day.

There is aa cost per child to participate. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt, and Friday night there will be pizza by Athens Pizza.

Camp registration will be Monday, Aug. 5, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Children from anywhere may attend this camp and are encouraged to do so, as the upcoming football season is close.

All four nights there will be a guest speaker to talk about Pee Wee, high school, and college experiences.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact Seamus Tully at 802-376-8823, Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902, or Ashley Buffum at 603-477-7439.

Great instruction and fun for all at the 13th annual Jim Tully Football and Cheerleader Camp.