CVPWFL Jim Tully Youth Football Camp

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Aug. 9-13, the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League will be hosting a four-day Jim Tully Football & Cheerleader Camp from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hadley Field Complex at Bellows Falls Union High School in Westminster, Vt. All four nights, there will be a guest speaker to talk about peewee, high school, college, and NFL football experiences. Coaches who have coached at different levels of football and cheerleading, from peewee to college, will lead instruction at the camp. Expect great instruction and fun for all.

The football camp is open to kids entering grades 3 to 8, and the cheerleader camp is for ages 4 to 14. Children from anywhere may attend this camp and are encouraged to do so as the upcoming football season is close.

Football players attending must wear shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers, and cheerleaders must wear shorts or sweatpants, t-shirts, and sneakers.

Camp registration will be Monday, Aug. 9 starting at 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 12, there will be signups for CVPWFL season at BFUHS at 5:30 p.m. with no camp that day. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt and Friday night there will be pizza provided by Athens Pizza.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Casey Cota at 802-463-9850 or Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902.