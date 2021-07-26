Connecticut Valley Pee Wee football and flag football signups

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – CVPWFL is entering its 53rd year of football and will have their yearly signups and tryouts Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Union High School. Also, equipment issue will be Thursday, Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Please wear shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers to tryout, which will take place after registration. It is open to children entering third grade through eighth grade throughout the Connecticut Valley including Vermont and New Hampshire residents.

There is now a third grade team. Grades four through six participate in Pee Wee football, and grades seven and eight participate in our junior high program.

You must attend one of the signup nights to register and players already in the league must attend one of these dates as well or make arrangements by calling Glenn Gendron 603-398-6216 or Ed Vancor 802-376-5902. Cheerleaders must also sign up one of these dates or contact Heather Small 413-772-9013.

There are no weight limits. Every kid is welcome.

Again this year, we will be offering flag football for the younger players. The age groups are 4 to 7 years old. Signups will be at the same time as Pee Wee Football dates.